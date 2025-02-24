Black Diamond Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 127.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after buying an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after buying an additional 874,962 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,147,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,560,000 after buying an additional 171,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.97 and a 200 day moving average of $151.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

