Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes $998,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.1% of Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $526.08 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $523.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.59.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

