Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadre were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadre by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 18.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 66.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 62.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cadre

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $882,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,407,211 shares in the company, valued at $402,560,476.19. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $56,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,493.75. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,251 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Cadre Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

