Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,806 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

BXMT stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -160.68%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.