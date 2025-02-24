Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 14,245 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,245 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 545,504 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 170,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 238,913 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 44,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

