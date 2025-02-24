National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $185.37 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

