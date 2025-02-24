Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Sells 12,048 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,059.40. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of -1.46. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares during the period. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

