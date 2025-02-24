Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Sells 12,048 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,059.40. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of -1.46. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares during the period. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.