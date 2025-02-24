TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $100.67 million for the quarter.
Shares of TGTX stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.77 and a beta of 2.26.
In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $343,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 670,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,313,443.28. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
