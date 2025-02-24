Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. This trade represents a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,924. The trade was a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

