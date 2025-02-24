Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 136,168 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,168 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 34.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 346,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,766,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,228,000 after acquiring an additional 493,408 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $8,473,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,922,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $17.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Avantor

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.