Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $928,000 in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 938,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after buying an additional 137,364 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 876,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 729,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 127,913 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 707,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 456,002 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,089,000.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.