Best Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Now – February 22nd

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, GameStop, and BellRing Brands are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $94.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,962,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,282,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.44. Walmart has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $89.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,747,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $84.45 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE GWW traded down $16.23 on Friday, reaching $1,008.08. 285,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,163. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $874.98 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,072.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,072.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $26.41. 6,100,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,357. GameStop has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 146.71 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

NYSE BRBR traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $72.99. 1,992,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,096. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36.

