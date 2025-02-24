Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 537,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 309,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,867,000 after buying an additional 133,961 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,900,000 after buying an additional 145,050 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $113,015,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 250,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $434.15 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $376.14 and a one year high of $451.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

