Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Down 4.5 %

OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $21.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

