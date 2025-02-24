Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CGSM opened at $26.18 on Monday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

