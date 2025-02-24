Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,812,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,499,000 after acquiring an additional 365,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,609,000 after buying an additional 202,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,643,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,534,000 after buying an additional 154,536 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,533,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,426,000 after buying an additional 99,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.