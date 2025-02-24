Olympiad Research LP Acquires 2,549 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 42.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,554,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,750 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at $2,057,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 55.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 118,291 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at $730,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $10.40 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

