Olympiad Research LP Purchases New Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after buying an additional 229,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 1,071.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 276.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 1,764.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

SNBR opened at $14.49 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

