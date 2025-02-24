Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Acquires 21,100 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,127.00.
AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 21,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,260.00.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 442,751 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$4,945,528.67.
AGF Management Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$11.40 on Monday. AGF Management Limited has a 12-month low of C$7.37 and a 12-month high of C$11.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$728.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AGF Management Company Profile
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
