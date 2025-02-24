REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Insider Sells A$474,236.00 in Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$275.88 ($175.72), for a total value of A$474,236.00 ($302,061.15).

The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from REA Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.87. REA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

