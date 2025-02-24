Dean Howell Sells 20,000 Shares of Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) insider Dean Howell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$36.69 ($23.37), for a total transaction of A$733,760.00 ($467,363.06).

Breville Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

Breville Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Breville Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Breville Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

