Atlanta Braves (BATRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Atlanta Braves to post earnings of ($0.69) per share and revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $39.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. Atlanta Braves has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 15,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.62 per share, for a total transaction of $617,099.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 146,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,332.40. This trade represents a 11.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44,932 shares of company stock worth $1,864,395. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.