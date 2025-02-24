David Baszucki Sells 6,448 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $395,455.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,574.49. The trade was a 4.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 30th, David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $9,923,309.10.

On Thursday, December 5th, David Baszucki sold 333,334 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $19,103,371.54.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $62.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 74,400.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 340.7% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,921 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,560,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

