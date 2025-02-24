Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $346.52 million for the quarter.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BXSL opened at $34.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.43. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

