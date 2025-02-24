Opthea (OPT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Opthea Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OPT opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. Opthea has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Get Opthea alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Opthea to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Opthea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.