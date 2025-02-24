Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $13.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLRS. StockNews.com cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 8.2 %

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.