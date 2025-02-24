Head-To-Head Review: Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) versus AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and AER Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy -56.80% -251.32% -38.32% AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dragonfly Energy and AER Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus price target of $15.66, indicating a potential upside of 649.28%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than AER Energy Resources.

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and AER Energy Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $48.87 million 0.37 -$13.82 million ($4.05) -0.52 AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AER Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dragonfly Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats AER Energy Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others. It also offers battery management systems for monitoring and controlling of battery systems and to protect battery cells from damage in various scenarios. The company provides its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brand names. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler’s; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

