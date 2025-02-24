Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Financial Analysis

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nebius Group and Wix.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebius Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wix.com 1 3 14 2 2.85

Nebius Group currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.64%. Wix.com has a consensus price target of $245.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.09%. Given Nebius Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nebius Group is more favorable than Wix.com.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nebius Group has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.9% of Nebius Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nebius Group and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebius Group -4.76% 7.18% 4.00% Wix.com 7.86% -70.92% 8.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nebius Group and Wix.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebius Group $8.92 billion 1.05 $221.50 million ($0.57) -69.88 Wix.com $1.76 billion 6.17 $33.14 million $2.35 84.30

Nebius Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wix.com. Nebius Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wix.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wix.com beats Nebius Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that generates a logo, including through the use of artificial intelligence; Wix Answers to support users; and Payments by Wix, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their customers through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including Wix App Market, a marketplace that offers its registered users various free and paid web applications for building, growing, and managing their businesses; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.