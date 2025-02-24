Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.83.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYRE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Spyre Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $21.29 on Monday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00.
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spyre Therapeutics
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.