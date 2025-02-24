Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,090 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 186.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 112,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 71,872 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 61,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FMHI opened at $48.57 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.