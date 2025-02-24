Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $41.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

