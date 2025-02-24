Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $409,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 438.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,613.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 153,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $35.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.