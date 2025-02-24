Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $136.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

