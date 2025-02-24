Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $394,000 Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 275.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 1.2 %

ERIC opened at $7.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 0.06%. Analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

