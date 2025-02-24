Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $74.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

