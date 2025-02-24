Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 178,762 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,994,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 89,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 532,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after buying an additional 45,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

