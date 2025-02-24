Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GJUN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.7 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

