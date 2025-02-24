Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Lennar by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Lennar from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $120.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.03. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.