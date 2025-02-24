Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

TLTW stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

