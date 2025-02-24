Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 820.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 345.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

