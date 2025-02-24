Thomas W. Toomey Sells 25,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of UDR opened at $42.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 171.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 5,335.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
