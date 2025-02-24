Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CAO Scott R. Wahlers Sells 250,000 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CAO Scott R. Wahlers sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $2,317,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 329,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,563.49. This trade represents a 43.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of Compass stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. Compass, Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 2.95.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Compass from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Stories

