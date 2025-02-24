Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells 12,601 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 12,601 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $867,326.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 438,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,166.43. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Intapp Stock Performance
Shares of INTA opened at $66.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -227.96 and a beta of 0.74.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 6,506.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,526 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,139,000 after acquiring an additional 672,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Intapp by 408.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 720,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 579,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,563,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
