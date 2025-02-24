Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells 12,601 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 12,601 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $867,326.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 438,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,166.43. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $66.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -227.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 6,506.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,526 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,139,000 after acquiring an additional 672,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Intapp by 408.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 720,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 579,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,563,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

