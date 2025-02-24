Comparing Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) and Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares My Size and Arqit Quantum”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $7.00 million 0.35 -$6.38 million ($6.89) -0.28 Arqit Quantum $293,000.00 693.19 -$54.58 million N/A N/A

My Size has higher revenue and earnings than Arqit Quantum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

27.7% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of My Size shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

My Size has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arqit Quantum has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares My Size and Arqit Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -47.58% -73.43% -44.58% Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for My Size and Arqit Quantum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arqit Quantum 0 0 1 0 3.00

My Size presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.44%. Arqit Quantum has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.31%. Given Arqit Quantum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arqit Quantum is more favorable than My Size.

Summary

Arqit Quantum beats My Size on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About My Size

My Size, Inc., an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution. It provides MySizeID; Naiz Fit, which offers SaaS technology solutions that solve size and fit issues, and AI solutions for smarter design; and Orgad, an online retailer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

