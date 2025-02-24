Analyzing Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) & Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 7.47, indicating that its stock price is 647% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -86.19% -335.04% -93.58% Biostage N/A N/A -174.43%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $13.80 million 1.33 -$13.58 million ($5.68) -0.55 Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -7.67

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Biostage”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vivos Therapeutics and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Biostage 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vivos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.30, indicating a potential upside of 101.92%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than Biostage.

Summary

Vivos Therapeutics beats Biostage on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

