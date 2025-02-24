Analysts Set European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target at C$3.29

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.18.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.90 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
