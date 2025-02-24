Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Price Target at $133.10

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,560,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,884.80. This trade represents a 46.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. The trade was a 38.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,678 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,822 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Globe Life by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,117,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,661,000 after buying an additional 326,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,568,000 after acquiring an additional 223,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,545,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,480,000 after acquiring an additional 115,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,994,000 after purchasing an additional 89,299 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,054 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.4 %

Globe Life stock opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.