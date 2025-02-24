Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,284 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 938,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,364 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 876,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100,602 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 729,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 127,913 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 707,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 456,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,089,000.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LGOV opened at $21.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.