Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 337 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,651,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,799,393,000 after purchasing an additional 281,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,555,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,868,000 after buying an additional 169,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,630 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,213,000 after buying an additional 299,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 390,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

ICE stock opened at $168.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $169.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 37.66%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,855,091.88. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,368 shares of company stock worth $9,908,492 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

