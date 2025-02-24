Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,796,000 after acquiring an additional 283,562 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Southern Copper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,849,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,428,000 after purchasing an additional 118,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 599,610 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,004,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of SCCO opened at $92.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCCO

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.